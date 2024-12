Cancer

Biopolar Hongye (Nantong) Pharmaceutical discovers new BTK degradation inducers

Biopolar Hongye (Nantong) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has described proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase cereblon (CRBN) binding moiety covalently linked to a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) binding moiety reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.