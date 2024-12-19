BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2024
Two more biopharma insider trading cases resolved

Dec. 19, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
A principal investigator and a former biopharma executive are the latest to reach settlements with the SEC to resolve charges of insider trading involving drug companies. Sai-Hong Ignatius Ou, of the University of California Irvine, agreed to a judgment ordering him to disgorge more than $1.5 million and to pay a civil penalty of the same amount. In a separate, unrelated settlement, Curt Dewitz, a former executive of an undisclosed biopharma company, agreed to disgorge about $70,383 in unlawful profits.
