BioWorld - Monday, December 23, 2024
Home
» Bioarctic, Bristol Myers join efforts in $1.35B Alzheimer’s deal
Dec. 23, 2024
By
Karen Carey
In a deal worth $100 million up front and up to $1.25 billion in milestone payments, Bioarctic AB licensed its pyroglutamate-amyloid-β (pyroglutamate-Aβ) antibody program to Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to advance treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld Science
Deals and M&A
Neurology/psychiatric
Antibody
Europe
U.S.