BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, December 28, 2024
Breaking News: Holiday special – 25% off BioWorld subscriptions
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Second development milestone reached in Peptidream/J&J collaboration
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies
Second development milestone reached in Peptidream/J&J collaboration
Dec. 27, 2024
No Comments
The milestone is for the identification of candidates meeting the predefined lead compound criteria, and follows the initial milestone achieved in December 2023.
BioWorld Science
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies