Neurology/psychiatric

TARPγ8 negative allosteric modulators as new approach for epilepsy

Gait instability and somnolence are the main hindbrain-related adverse effects associated with the inhibition of AMPA receptors (AMPARs). Transmembrane AMPAR regulatory proteins (TARPs) modulate AMPAR function, with the specific member TARPγ8 being highly expressed in brain regions associated with seizures and expressed at low or negligible levels in the hindbrain.