BioWorld - Saturday, December 28, 2024
Cancer

Revolution Medicines divulges new GTPase KRAS, NRAS and HRAS inhibitors

Dec. 27, 2024
Revolution Medicines Inc. has synthesized macrocyclic compounds acting as GTPase KRAS, NRAS, HRAS and their mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
