Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals November 2024

Bridgebio’s Attruby FDA nod boosts stock; 10 November approvals

Dec. 23, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 10 drugs in November, down from 15 in October, 24 in September and 22 in August. Four new molecular entities were approved by the agency in the month, bringing the year-to-date total to 42.
