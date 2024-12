Any Betta? FDA adds Ensacove to ALK lung cancer weaponry

A Chinese player entered the U.S. non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arena as the U.S. FDA cleared Xcovery Holdings Inc.’s Ensacove (ensartinib) as a first-line therapy for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive locally advanced or metastatic disease who have not previously received an ALK-inhibitor. Xcovery, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., is a subsidiary of Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, of Hangzhou, China.