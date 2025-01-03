BioWorld - Friday, January 3, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

President-elect: Trump 2.0 health reforms not that ‘radical’

Jan. 2, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
As investors and industry alike try to read the tea leaves of what the upcoming change in administrations holds for the U.S., speculation abounds about what Trump 2.0 will mean for the biopharma and med-tech spaces.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight Infection Vaccine U.S. CMS FDA NIH