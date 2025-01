New year, new $1B deal: Roche taps Innovent for new DLL3 ADC drug

Roche Holding AG kicked off the new year (again) with a potential $1 billion deal, including $80 million up front, for exclusive rights to Innovent Biologics Inc.’s IBI-3009, a DLL3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate that recently entered a phase I study.