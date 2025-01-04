BioWorld - Saturday, January 4, 2025
UK legislation seeks to revamp clinical trial regulations

Jan. 3, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The U.K. is embarking on the biggest overhaul of clinical trials regulations in 20 years in a bid to retake ground that was lost following Brexit, when the Medicines and Healthcare products Agency was excised from the EMA’s regulatory system.
