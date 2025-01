New Year rings in a new US Congress

It was in with the new and out with the old Jan. 3 as the gavel came down on the first session of the 119th U.S. Congress. Although Republicans will control both the House and Senate for the next two years, their narrow majority could prove a challenge to passing some of President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, including his proposal to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% for companies that manufacture their products in the U.S.