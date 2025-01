Cancer

Shenogen Pharma describes new ER-α degradation inducers

Shenogen Pharma Group Ltd. has identified proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a cereblon (CRBN)-binding moiety coupled to an estrogen receptor α (ER-α; ESR1)-targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, infections, immunological disorders, diabetes, inflammatory and cardiovascular disorders.