BioWorld - Friday, January 3, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical discovers new CBLB inhibitors

Jan. 2, 2025
No Comments
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents