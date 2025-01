Ocular

New CYP26B1 inhibitors described in patent

Scientists at Admare Bioinnovations Inc., Kingston General Hospital (KGH) and Queen’s University have described cytochrome P450 26B1 (CYP26B1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of acne, dry eye, meibomian glands dysfunction, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, heterotopic ossification (HO) and multiple osteochondroma.