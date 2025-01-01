BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 1, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Ausperbio bags $73M series B for hep B-targeting RNA therapy
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Ausperbio bags $73M series B for hep B-targeting RNA therapy
Dec. 31, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ausperbio Therapeutics Inc. raised $110 million from two financing rounds in 2024 to advance its lead antisense oligonucleotide candidate as a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases
Infection
Antisense
Series B
Asia-Pacific
China
U.S.
NMPA