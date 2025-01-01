BioWorld - Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Ausperbio bags $73M series B for hep B-targeting RNA therapy

Dec. 31, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ausperbio Therapeutics Inc. raised $110 million from two financing rounds in 2024 to advance its lead antisense oligonucleotide candidate as a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.
