BioWorld - Saturday, January 4, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors disclosed in Incyte patent

Jan. 3, 2025
No Comments
Incyte Corp. has divulged CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents