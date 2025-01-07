BioWorld - Tuesday, January 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for January 6, 2025

Jan. 6, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Bionano Genomics, Microbot Medical, Outset Medical, Quantum-Si.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings