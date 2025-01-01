BioWorld - Wednesday, January 1, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Progress in cancer research, even the toughest types

Dec. 31, 2024
By Mar de Miguel and Anette Breindl
No Comments
Among the most profound results presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress were the 10-year data from the Checkmate-067 and Keynote-006 trials of Opdivo and Keytruda as first-line agents in advanced or metastatic melanoma in which 10-year overall survival topped 40%. The success of checkpoint blockade, however, has not extended to all tumor types, but in 2024, molecular studies have led to advances in gene therapies and a multitude of approaches that have opened the door to hope.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Neurology/psychiatric Immuno-oncology