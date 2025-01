J&J pauses Varipulse cases on stroke concerns

Johnson & Johnson halted the limited rollout of its Varipulse pulsed field ablation system on Jan. 5 to “investigate the root causes of four reported neurovascular events in the U.S. external evaluation.” So far, just 130 cases have been completed in the U.S. since the company received U.S. FDA approval in November for use in paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.