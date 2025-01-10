BioWorld - Friday, January 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Bioresorbable microelectrode array implant for cardiac conditions

Jan. 10, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from The George Washington University and Northwestern University filed for protection of a bioresorbable, transparent, microelectrode array (MEA) technology that they believe offers unique advantages.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Diagnostics Monitoring Sensors U.S. Patents