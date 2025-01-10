BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, January 10, 2025
Brain DTx med-tech Brainaurora raises $75M with Hong Kong IPO
Jan. 10, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Brainaurora Medical Technology Ltd. debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange Jan. 8 with a HK$583.18 million (US$74.93 million) IPO, offering about 181.11 million shares at HK$3.22 per share.
