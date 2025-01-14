BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for January 13, 2025

Jan. 13, 2025
No Comments
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Brain.Q, Establishment Lab Holdings, Microbot Medical, Scientia Vascular, Symbio, Tactile Systems, Vaso Corp.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Appointments and advancements