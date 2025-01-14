BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
FDA eyes update to 2014 guidance on sex-specific study considerations

Jan. 13, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA posted a draft guidance that would revisit a 2014 final guidance on sex-specific data drawn from medical device clinical trials, expanding the scope to include considerations of gender.
