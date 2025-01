Industry blasts FDA for requiring full ASCA conformity test reports

The U.S. FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) program has its benefits, but industry had some sharp words for the agency in commenting on the 2024 ASCA draft guidance. The Advanced Medical Technology Association stated that FDA reviewers asked for full conformity test results for roughly 5% of premarket applications, a rate seen as excessive given the program’s design.