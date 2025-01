Medtronic’s Pillcam Genius clarifies GI diagnosis

Medtronic plc’s next-generation pill-sized camera saw its first use in a recent appointment, during which it captured thousands of high-definition images of the small bowel mucosa. The company hopes that the new Pillcam Genius SB Kit will transform small bowel diagnostics, as it provides clearer imaging, and greater accessibility and ease for both patients and clinicians.