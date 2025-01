Taiwan’s Tanvex receives second CRL for Herceptin biosimilar

Tanvex Biopharma Inc. said its U.S. subsidiary, Tanvex Biopharma U.S.A. Inc., received an FDA complete response letter (CRL) on Jan. 3 for its TX-05 BLA, a biosimilar that references Roche AG’s Herceptin (trastuzumab). The CRL cites unnamed issues that need to be addressed by the downstream manufacturer of TX-05, which is a third-party service provider of Tanvex U.S. for its drug product.