Type 1 diabetes breakthrough? Sana threads key ‘islet,’ SC-451 to advance

Sana Biotechnology Inc. CEO Steve Harr said “cool and transformative science” led to his firm’s latest strides in type 1 diabetes, and the “very generalizable [clinical] result” cheered Wall Street, which led shares of the Seattle-based firm (NASDAQ:SANA) to close Jan. 8 at $4.30 up $2.65, or 160.6%. “I believe we now have all of the pieces in place to move forward rapidly,” Harr said.