Newco news

Verdiva joins crowded GLP-1 space, launches with $411M series A

Jan. 9, 2025
By Nuala Moran
New Anglo/U.S. obesity and cardiometabolic specialist Verdiva Bio Ltd. has launched with a massive $411 million series A and a portfolio of GLP-1 and amylin agonists in-licensed from China.
