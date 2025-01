2024 a banner year for US biosimilar approvals

It’s taken nearly a decade for the U.S. FDA to go from zero to 60 in approving biosimilars. Currently, 63 biosimilars have been approved in the U.S., thanks to 18 new approvals in 2024 that stretched the number of biologics referenced by biosimilars from 14 to 17. That’s an all-time record, CDER Director Patrizia Cavazzoni said, as she released the drug center’s annual approval report for 2024.