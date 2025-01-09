BioWorld - Thursday, January 9, 2025
Newco news

Taking on gene delivery, Coave raises $33M series A

Jan. 9, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Coave Therapeutics SA has completed the transition to becoming a genetic medicines specialist, after divesting its single ophthalmology program and raising $33 million in a series A round.
BioWorld Financings Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy Series A Europe