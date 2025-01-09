BioWorld - Thursday, January 9, 2025
Cancer

Moma in-licenses PARP-1 inhibitor

Jan. 9, 2025
Moma Therapeutics Inc. has in-licensed a next-generation selective poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1) inhibitor, now known as MOMA-989.
