Thursday, January 9, 2025
Cancer
Leiden University divulges new anthracyclins to treat cancer
Jan. 9, 2025
Researchers at Leiden University Medical Center and Universiteit Leiden have synthesized anthracyclins reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
