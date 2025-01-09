BioWorld - Thursday, January 9, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Transneural Therapeutics discovers new 5-HT2A receptor modulators

Jan. 9, 2025
No Comments
Transneural Therapeutics Inc. has described 5-HT2A receptor modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and dependence, and headache.
