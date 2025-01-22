BioWorld - Wednesday, January 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

In the clinic for January 21, 2025

Jan. 21, 2025
No Comments
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Paragonix Technologies.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs In the clinic