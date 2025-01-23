BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
LVIS launches Neuromatch Access in US, Korea as EEG diagnostic

Jan. 22, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Standing for live visualization of brain circuits, LVIS Corp launched the cloud-based Neuromatch Access platform as a software as a service to help neurologists and medical professionals review, interpret and analyze electroencephalogram (EEG) data.
