Roche receives FDA approval for STI point-of-care tests

Roche AG secured U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its cobas liat sexually transmitted infection (STI) multiplex assay panels. The tests, which also received a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments waiver, will enable clinicians to detect several STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhea and Mycoplasma genitalium, in as little as 20 minutes.