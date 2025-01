Biopharma deals December 2024

Biopharma deals hit $230B in 2024, breaking historical records

Biopharma deal activity closed out the year strong in December, reaching a total value of $29.02 billion – the second highest monthly figure of 2024, just shy of November's $29.34 billion. For the full year, deals amounted to $230.37 billion, marking a nearly 6% increase from $217.69 billion in 2023 and making 2024 the highest value year in in BioWorld’s records.