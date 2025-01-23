BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BCI enables sense of touch in bionic arm

Jan. 23, 2025
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
In a boon for companies developing brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies, researchers have used a BCI and artificial intelligence to restore touch sensations in a bionic arm.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Neurology/psychiatric U.S.