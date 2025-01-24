BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2025
Vaxxas, CEPI advance program for thermostable mRNA vaccines

Jan. 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Vaxxas Pty. Ltd. and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations are progressing heat-stable, dried-formulation mRNA vaccines using Vaxxas’ needle-free high-density microarray patch.
