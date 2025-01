Accunea’s Renosure device could transform kidney transplantation

Accunea Ltd. is looking to reduce the number of kidneys that are discarded with its bioanalysis technology Renosure, which can detect critical changes in organ function in real-time, both before and after transplantation. The company is looking to raise £1.6 million (US$2 million) to develop the device which could transform the lives of people requiring a kidney transplant.