Wuxi Bio licenses trispecific T-cell engager to Candid for $925M

Jan. 8, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Wuxi Biologics Co. Ltd. is licensing a preclinical trispecific T-cell engager to Candid Therapeutics Inc. in a deal worth up to $925 million plus royalties.
