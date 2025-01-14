BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Phio flies on complete responses in phase I skin cancer trial

Jan. 13, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 291% Jan. 13 on news that two patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma had a complete response following treatment with the company’s Intasyl siRNA gene silencing candidate PH-762.
