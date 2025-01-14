BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Galapagos splits, keeps cell therapies; spinout takes small molecules

Jan. 13, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Galapagos NV is abandoning its small molecule roots to focus on cell therapy and at the same time splitting in two, with the spinout company, dedicated to acquiring a portfolio of assets, taking the lion’s share of the capital.
