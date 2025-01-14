BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Newco Timberlyne in-licenses Keymed’s CD-38 MAb for $337M

Jan. 13, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Mountainfield Venture Partners and Chengdu, China-based Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd have partnered to form San Diego-based Timberlyne Therapeutics, which will progress Keymed’s CD-38 monoclonal antibody globally excluding China.
