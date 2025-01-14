BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Insilico wins second Menarini deal with oncology candidate
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Insilico wins second Menarini deal with oncology candidate
Jan. 13, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. nabbed a potential $550 million-plus deal with Menarini Group’s Stemline Therapeutics Inc. for an unnamed preclinical small-molecule drug targeting solid tumors, adding to a $500 million deal inked by the duo in January 2024.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Aging
Cancer
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific