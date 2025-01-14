BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Insilico wins second Menarini deal with oncology candidate

Jan. 13, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. nabbed a potential $550 million-plus deal with Menarini Group’s Stemline Therapeutics Inc. for an unnamed preclinical small-molecule drug targeting solid tumors, adding to a $500 million deal inked by the duo in January 2024.
