Wednesday, January 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
SR-9009 mitigates fibrotic responses by inhibiting the NOX4/p38 pathway
Nephrology
SR-9009 mitigates fibrotic responses by inhibiting the NOX4/p38 pathway
Jan. 15, 2025
Researchers from Hokkaido University of Science presented data from a study that aimed to assess the impact of reverse erythroblastosis virus (REV)-ERBα agonist, SR-9009, on renal fibrosis.
BioWorld Science
Nephrology