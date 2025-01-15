BioWorld - Wednesday, January 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

SR-9009 mitigates fibrotic responses by inhibiting the NOX4/p38 pathway

Jan. 15, 2025
No Comments
Researchers from Hokkaido University of Science presented data from a study that aimed to assess the impact of reverse erythroblastosis virus (REV)-ERBα agonist, SR-9009, on renal fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Nephrology