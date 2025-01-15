BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» New findings tie TLX3 to autism spectrum disorder
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biomarkers
New findings tie TLX3 to autism spectrum disorder
Jan. 15, 2025
No Comments
T-cell leukemia homeobox protein 3 (TLX3) is a key regulator of fate specification of excitatory neurons and found expressed in proliferating granule neuron progenitors (GNPs) of the cerebellum, but its main role is not well known.
BioWorld Science
Biomarkers
Neurology/psychiatric