BioWorld - Wednesday, January 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New TEAD inhibitors disclosed in Scinnohub patent

Jan. 15, 2025
No Comments
Scinnohub Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented new compounds.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents