BioWorld - Wednesday, January 22, 2025
In the clinic for January 21, 2025

Jan. 21, 2025
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Bio-Thera Solutions, Hengrui, Kailera, Zai Lab.
BioWorld Asia Briefs In the clinic